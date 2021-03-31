LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,734 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.99. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.