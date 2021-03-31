LUKSO (LYXe) Hits Market Cap of $63.40 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. LUKSO has a total market cap of $63.40 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $16.67 or 0.00027951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00638180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network.

LUKSO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

