Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.91 on Wednesday, hitting $309.18. 163,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $177.77 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.76.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.09.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.