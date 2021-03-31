Lunyr Achieves Market Cap of $836,699.14 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $836,699.14 and approximately $89,462.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00635131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

