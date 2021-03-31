LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 313,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after buying an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

