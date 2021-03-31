Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.