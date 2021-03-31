Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAGS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Magal Security Systems has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $102.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

