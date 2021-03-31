Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 1.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

MMP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,820. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.