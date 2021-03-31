Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF remained flat at $$5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

