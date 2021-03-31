Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

