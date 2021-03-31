Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 771,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 753.4 days.

MAPIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

MAPIF remained flat at $$1.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.47.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

