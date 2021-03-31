Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

MOZ traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 381,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,177. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$471.16 million and a P/E ratio of -55.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.59.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

