Mariner LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,466,000 after buying an additional 97,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,704,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $57.87 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

