Mariner LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

