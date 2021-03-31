Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

