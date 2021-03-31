Mariner LLC Lowers Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 179,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

