Mariner LLC Purchases 271 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

