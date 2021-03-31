Mariner LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,097,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 194,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 145,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,407,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

OTIS stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

