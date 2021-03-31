Mariner LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 153,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 23.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.98 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

