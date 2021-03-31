Masari Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $309,474.72 and $35.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,383.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,856.57 or 0.03126401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00326025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.24 or 0.00889534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.68 or 0.00422146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00360694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00259844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00022582 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.