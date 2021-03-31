Masco (NYSE:MAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.81

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.81 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 6320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

