MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 32.7% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $5,924.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00060934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00323303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.29 or 0.00828821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00087254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029775 BTC.

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,368,787 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

