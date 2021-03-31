McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.97-3.02 EPS.

MKC stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

