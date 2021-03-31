MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $18.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE MD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 1,383,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,342. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

