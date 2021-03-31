Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 559,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,112,081. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

