Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,419 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares in the company, valued at $19,888,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,537. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $47.01.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

