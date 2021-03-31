MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. Despite the pandemic, it is confident about prospects in Macau and will continue to invest in the same. Also, Sports betting and iGaming continues to be a major growth driver following the legalization of sports betting outside Nevada. Moreover, the company and its new partner, Entain, anticipates new revenues related with BetMGM to increase well over 100% in 2021. Although casinos in Macau and Las Vegas properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation, due to the pandemic. Also, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending to maintain liquidity. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined.”

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

