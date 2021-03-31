Michael Hirst Sells 97,142 Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) Stock

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

Shares of LON SSTY opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. Safestay plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 22.10 ($0.29). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.11.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

