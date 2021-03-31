Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MLND stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have commented on MLND shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

