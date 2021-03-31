Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Minerals Technologies worth $171,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

MTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

