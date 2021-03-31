MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 4.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.52. 2,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 993,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,627,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

