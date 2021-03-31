Mithaq Capital Spc Acquires 854,916 Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 854,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $8,557,709.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 21,649 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $218,438.41.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 11,090 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $116,445.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 123,308 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,294,734.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 85,209 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $887,877.78.

On Monday, March 15th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 87,829 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $920,447.92.

On Friday, March 12th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 19,725 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $206,718.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 35,400 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $369,576.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $695,425.85.

NASDAQ:SAII traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 17,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,732. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAII. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

