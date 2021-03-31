Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

