MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $327.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

