MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ OAS opened at $59.46 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 354,898 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.