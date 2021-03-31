Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Citigroup

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

TAP stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. 114,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,259. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

