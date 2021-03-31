Morgan Stanley Acquires 107,539 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 153.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $210,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,425.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,244.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,193.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $757.18 and a 12-month high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,377.17.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

