Morgan Stanley Acquires 911,042 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 438.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 911,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $195,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,193,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 553,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $176.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

