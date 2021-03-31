Morgan Stanley Boosts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $18.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

