Morgan Stanley Buys 147,052 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,261,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $186,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 355,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 46,040 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,607 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $82.90 and a one year high of $164.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

