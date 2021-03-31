Morgan Stanley Buys 300,746 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.96% of Stitch Fix worth $182,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFIX. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFIX stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

