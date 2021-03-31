Morgan Stanley Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $30.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Mplx has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.