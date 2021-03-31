Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. 8,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,394. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

