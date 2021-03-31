Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 10.09% of Overstock.com worth $206,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,970. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

