NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the February 28th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,965. NanoVibronix has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 2.27% of NanoVibronix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

