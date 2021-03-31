National Bank Financial Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

SIS opened at C$17.46 on Monday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$9.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 89.69%.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,274,476.40.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

