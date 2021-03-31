National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,174 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $146,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.68. The company had a trading volume of 222,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,515. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

