National Pension Service Buys 172,525 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,616,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Pfizer worth $243,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. 551,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,391,457. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $203.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

