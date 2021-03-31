NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $199.35

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 199.35 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 196.25 ($2.56), with a volume of 14979524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.30 ($2.58).

NWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £23.80 billion and a PE ratio of -31.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

About NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

