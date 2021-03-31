Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.53 or 0.00632334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.